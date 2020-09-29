Lewis at 228 cases of COVID-19, five active

Lewis County Health Director Anita Bertram said Lewis County is now at 228 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 with just five of those currently active.
The outbreak at Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care amounts to 113 of the reported cases.
Bertram said 77 in-house residents and 36 staff members at the facility have tested positive for COVID-19.
She said all residents and staff at the facility have now recovered, leaving all five active cases in the community.
Bertram said there are 14 COVID-19 related deaths in Lewis County, adding that all were residents of Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care.
Local coronavirus testing is for anyone age 18 and older and is available by appointment at the Lewis County Health Department three days a week. There is no charge for the test.
Those younger than 18 should consult a physician or call the health department for information about being tested.
COVID-19 testing by appointment is available Monday, Tuesday, and Friday afternoons from 2:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.
To make an appointment to be tested, or for more information, call the Lewis County Health Department at 606-796-2632.
Bertram continues to urge area residents to practice social distancing, wear masks in public, and wash your hands frequently.
She also suggests that when possible, you should avoid situations where there are groups of people.
She urges those who are sick or have symptoms to stay home and avoid contact with others.
Lewis County’s first confirmed case was reported on March 25.
Lewis County residents may dial 606-202-8600 for more information on COVID-19 or to schedule a test. The state hotline is 800-722-5725.
