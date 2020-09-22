Lewis at 223 cases of COVID-19, nine active

Lewis County Health Director Anita Bertram said Lewis County is now at 223 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 (unchanged from the previous report) with nine of those currently active.
The outbreak at Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care amounts to 113 of the reported cases.
Bertram said a total of 77 in-house residents and 36 staff members at the facility have tested positive for COVID-19.
She said 63 of the residents and 35 of the staff at the facility have recovered, leaving one active case at Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care and eight active cases in the community.
Bertram said there are 14 COVID-19 related deaths in Lewis County, adding that all were residents of Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care.
Details about the individuals will not be provided because of medical privacy laws.
Local coronavirus testing is for anyone age 18 and older and is available by appointment at the Lewis County Health Department three days a week. There is no charge for the test.
Those younger than 18 should consult a physician or call the health department for information about being tested.
COVID-19 testing by appointment is available Monday, Tuesday, and Friday afternoons from 2:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.
To make an appointment to be tested, or for more information, call the Lewis County Health Department at 606-796-2632.
Lewis County residents may dial 606-202-8600 for more information on COVID-19 or to schedule a test. The state hotline is 800-722-5725.
****
Note: The Lewis County Herald has removed the paywall on coverage of COVID-19 related stories, providing critical information to our readers.
To support continued vital reporting such as this, please consider a subscription starting at less than 30 cents-a-week.