Lewis at 223 cases of COVID-19, 38 active

Lewis County Health Director Anita Bertram said Lewis County is now at 223 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 38 of those currently active.
The outbreak at Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care amounts to 113 of all reported cases.
Bertram said 77 in-house residents and 36 staff members at the facility have tested positive for COVID-19.
She said 56 of the residents and 35 of the staff at the facility have recovered, leaving eight active cases at Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care and 30 active cases in the community.
“I want to caution those who think this outbreak is only confined to our nursing home because this outbreak is countywide,” Bertram said.
She said gatherings should be held to fewer than 10 people, wash your hands frequently, social distance, and wear a mask.
She said health department workers are making contact investigations and follow-ups with the latest cases including those at the nursing facility.
Bertram said there are 14 COVID-19 related deaths in Lewis County, adding that all were residents of Vanceburg Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Details about the individuals will not be provided because of medical privacy laws.
Lewis County residents may dial 606-202-8600 for more information on COVID-19. The state hotline is 800-722-5725.
****
Note: The Lewis County Herald has removed the paywall on coverage of COVID-19 related stories, providing critical information to our readers.
To support continued vital reporting such as this, please consider a subscription starting at less than 30 cents-a-week.