Lewis at 201 cases of COVID-19, 55 active

Lewis County Health Director Anita Bertram said Lewis County is now at 201 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 55 of those currently active.
An outbreak at Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care announced August 1 accounts for 112 of the reported cases, unchanged from last week.
“I want to caution those who think this outbreak is only confined to our nursing home because this outbreak is countywide,” Bertram said.
Bertram said a total of 77 in-house residents and 35 staff members at the facility have tested positive for COVID-19.
Bertram said 32 of the residents and 32 of the employees at Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care have now been reported as recovered.
Active reported cases at the facility now total 34 while there are 21 active reported cases in the community.
She said health department workers are making contact investigations and follow-ups with the latest cases including those at the nursing facility.
Bertram said there are 14 COVID-19 related deaths in Lewis County, adding that all were residents of Vanceburg Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Details about the individuals will not be provided because of medical privacy laws.
Lewis County residents may dial 606-202-8600 for more information on COVID-19. The state hotline is 800-722-5725.
****
Note: The Lewis County Herald has removed the paywall on coverage of COVID-19 related stories, providing critical information to our readers.
To support continued vital reporting such as this, please consider a subscription starting at less than 30 cents-a-week.