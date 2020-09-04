Lewis at 189 cases of COVID-19, 85 active

Lewis County Health Director Anita Bertram said Lewis County is now at 189 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 85 of those currently active.
An outbreak at Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care announced August 1 accounts for 112 of the reported cases.
Bertram said 77 in-house residents and 35 staff members at the facility have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon.
She added that 12 of the residents and 28 of the employees at Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care have been reported as recovered.
Active reported cases at the facility now total 60 while there are 25 active reported cases in the community.
She said health department workers are making contact investigations and follow-ups with the latest cases including those at the nursing facility.
Bertram said there are 12 COVID-19 related deaths in Lewis County, adding that all were residents of Vanceburg Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Details about the individuals will not be provided because of medical privacy laws.
Local coronavirus testing is for anyone age 18 and older and is available by appointment at the Lewis County Health Department three days a week. There is no charge for the test.
Those younger than 18 should consult a physician or call the health department for information about being tested.
COVID-19 testing by appointment is available Monday, Tuesday, and Friday afternoons from 2:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.
To make an appointment to be tested, or for more information, call the Lewis County Health Department at 606-796-2632.
Lewis County residents may dial 606-202-8600 for more information on COVID-19. The state hotline is 800-722-5725.
