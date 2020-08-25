Lewis at 156 cases of COVID-19, 76 active

Lewis County Health Director Anita Bertram said Lewis County is now at 156 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 76 of those currently active.
An outbreak at Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care announced August 1 accounts for 102 of the reported cases, unchanged from Monday.
Bertram said 72 in-house residents and 30 staff members at the facility have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Tuesday evening.
She said health department workers are making contact investigations and follow-ups with the latest cases including those at the nursing facility.
Five of the active cases are currently hospitalized, she said.
Bertram said there are 10 COVID-19 related deaths in Lewis County.
Details about the individuals will not be provided because of medical privacy laws.
Local coronavirus testing is for anyone age 18 and older and is available by appointment at the Lewis County Health Department three days a week. There is no charge for the test.
Those younger than 18 should consult a physician or call the health department for information about being tested.
COVID-19 testing by appointment is available Monday, Tuesday, and Friday afternoons from 2:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.
To make an appointment to be tested, or for more information, call the Lewis County Health Department at 606-796-2632.
Lewis County residents may dial 606-202-8600 for more information on COVID-19. The state hotline is 800-722-5725.
