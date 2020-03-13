Letter from superintendent outlines school plans

Lewis County Schools Superintendent Jamie Weddington has sent out a letter outlining immediate plans for the local school district. The letter also provides a tentative schedule for the remainder of the school year:
Dear Lewis County Staff, students, parents, and guardians:
Yesterday evening, Interim Commissioner of Education, Kevin Brown and Governor Beshear announced that they are asking all public schools in Kentucky to close for a minimum period of two weeks beginning Monday,March 16. In accordance with this request, Lewis County Schools will be closed beginning Monday, March 16 until Friday, April 3. All school activities, events, practices, and performances are cancelled until we return to school. Students will tentatively return to school Monday, April6.
Additionally, the Kentucky High School Athletics Association has imposed a mandatory dead period for all sports – practices and games – until April 12. Students may not use any school facilities or fields during this time period.
At the March 16 special called Lewis County Board of Education meeting, I will be recommending the following changes to the 2019-2020 school calendar:
|
Monday 3/16
|
NTI Day #4
|
|
Monday 3/30
|
School Closed (day to be made up)
|
Tuesday 3/17
|
NTI Day #5
|
|
Tuesday 3/31
|
School Closed (Teacher work day-to be made up at a later date)
|
Wednesday 3/18
|
NTI Day #6
|
|
Wednesday 4/1
|
School Closed (Teacher work day-to be made up at a later date)
|
Thursday 3/19
|
NTI Day #7
|
|
Thursday 4/2
|
Scheduled Spring Break (school closed)
|
Friday 3/20
|
NTI Day #8
|
|
Friday 4/3
|
Scheduled Spring Break (school closed)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Monday 3/23
|
NTI Day #9
|
|
Monday 5/25
|
Memorial Day (School Closed)
|
Tuesday3/24
|
NTI Day #10
|
|
Tuesday 5/26
|
School in session (make up day)
|
Wednesday 3/25
|
School Closed (day to be made up)
|
|
Wednesday 5/27
|
School in session (make up day)
|
Thursday 3/26
|
School Closed (day to be made up)
|
|
Thursday 5/28
|
School in session (make up day)
|
Friday 3/27
|
School Closed (day to be made up)
|
|
Friday 5/29
|
School in session (Last day for students)
School Staff will be available at the school and will be attempting to make contact via phone with all students over this extended closure. All staff will not report every day. School level administrators will plan staff work schedules with the exception of food service and transportation.
Additionally, School Food Service personnel are working to potentially provide access to breakfast and lunch for students. Information will be distributed as the food service plan is finalized.
Information related to the COVID-19 virus is ever changing. We will share additional information as it becomes available.
Sincerely,
Jamie Weddington, Superintendent
Lewis County Schools