Letter addresses school masking

Lewis County Schools Superintendent Jamie Weddington released a letter this afternoon addressing masking rules for school facilities in the district.
Members of the board of education took up the matter during a regular meeting on Monday, voting to require masks for staff, students, and visitors as long as the Lewis County is red.
“Dear Lewis County School Stakeholders,
“At the September 13t h board of education meeting, the Lewis County Board of Education voted unanimously to revise our LC Guidance for PS-12 Operations for In-person Learning document. This revision includes wearing a face mask inside our school buildings so long as our county is in the “red” status according to the Kentucky Department of Public Health incidence map. The approved revised guidance changes the masks requirement to recommend when the map status is orange, yellow, or green for three consecutive days. Masks will only be required again should the county return to red status.
“This decision was made based on our current incidence rate (100+) as well as parent and staff surveys. The survey indicated 66% of parents and 70% of staff thought that requiring masks all the time or requiring masks when the county has a red status was our best option.
“Additionally, the board authorized the creation of two positions to assist in contact tracing and to better communicate with parents about potential contacts in a timely manner.
“Based on the Kentucky Department of Public Health quarantine guidelines, students wearing a mask will help keep quarantine numbers as low as possible and keep students in class. In a time where our country is more divided than ever, everyone agrees that our students learn best through in person instruction.
“Thank you to everyone who has shown patience and understanding to all our staff as we continue to navigate through this ever changing pandemic.
“Respectfully with Lion Pride,
“Jamie Weddington
“Superintendent
“Lewis County Schools”
Click here for a printable PDF of the letter.
Note: The Lewis County Herald has removed the paywall on coverage of COVID-19 related stories, providing critical information to our readers.
To support continued vital reporting such as this, please consider a subscription starting at less than 30 cents-a-week.
http://www.lewiscountyherald.com/membership-account/membership-levels