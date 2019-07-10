Leonard “Lennie” Huber, 62, of Vanceburg, passed away Tuesday afternoon, July 9, 2019, at his home.
He was born January 27, 1957, in Mason County, a son of the late Andrew Taylor and Katherine Shoemaker Huber.
Lennie was of the Christian faith and enjoyed riding his golf cart, camping, fishing, and loved helping people.
Lennie is survived by his wife of 39 years, Lisa Denton Huber; two sons, Lindsay Huber of Lexington, and Wesley Huber of Tollesboro; two sisters, Shirley Presley and Debbie Carswell, both of Manchester, Ohio; and four grandchildren. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Daniel Huber and Donnie Huber.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services with Bro. Milt Stanfield officiating. Burial will follow in Ebenezer Cemetery.
Friends may visit from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of services Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 11918 KY 57 at Tollesboro.
Pallbearers will be Wesley Huber, Kelly Denton, Jason Tolle, Robert Kitchen, Jeremy Denton and David Shoemaker.