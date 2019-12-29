Shirley Lee King, 67, of Vanceburg, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019, at his home.
Lee was born in Nicholas County on December 23, 1952, a son of the late Edgar H. and Ruthie Earlywine King.
He was a farmer and had worked for a fencing company. Lee was of the Christian faith.
Left to cherish his memories are four sisters, Phyllis King of Maysville, Barbara Corns of Vanceburg, Jeanie Darlene Bloomfield of Carlisle, and Maudie Nash of Waynesburg; two brothers, James King of Tollesboro, and Edgar Junior King of Indiana; nieces and nephews, Becky King, Georgia Bloomfield, Amy Landis, Daniel Corns, Eric King, Jerry Bloomfield Jr., Amber Young, Ethan Bloomfield, Michelle Fite, Danielle Cooper, EJ King, Bryon Duncan, Edward Duncan, Randy King, Richard Nash, Colletta Wickes, Scott Nash, Shawna Sherwood, and Suenita Valentine. Several great-nieces and great-nephews also survive who will mourn his passing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Anna Mae Duncan; and a brother in infancy, Richard King.
A memorial service will be at the convenience of the family.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.