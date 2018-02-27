LCHS Prom will be at Carter House

Lewis County High School’s annual prom event will be moving away from the usual school gymnasium venue to a recently renovated historic hotel property in Downtown Vanceburg.
LCHS Principal Jack Lykins said he had the idea about a year ago to hold the prom at a location other than the school gymnasium.
“The prom has been held in the high school gymnasium and in the middle school gymnasium over the years,” Lykins said. “I thought it would be great to hold it at a location away from the school setting that would lend itself to the formality of the event.”