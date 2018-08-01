Lawrence W. Slyapich, 70, of Tollesboro, passed away July 24, 2018, as the result of complications resulting from a motorcycle accident on July 19, 2018.
Mr. Slyapich retired as a truck driver in 2001. He had worked for K&E Trucking and Tully Transport, both at Tollesboro. At the time of his retirement he was working for Frontier Transport out of Indianapolis,Indiana.
His survivors include Kim Jefferson of Tollesboro; two sons, Lawrence W. Slyapich II and Anthony Slyapich, both of Portland, Oregon; a daughter, Heather Miller of Portland,Oregon; two sisters, Patricia Taylor of Dolan Springs, Arizona, and Hope Winebrenner of Cottonwood, Arizona; a stepdaughter, Jennifer Romero of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and a stepson, Chad Birchum of Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Mr. Slyapich was preceded in death by his parents, Samual Slyapich and Madeline (Warren) Slyapich.
A memorial service will be Sunday, August 5, 2018, at Petersville Church of God.