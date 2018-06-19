Laura M. Pence of Elyria, Ohio, passed away peacefully at her home after a long illness on Sunday, June 17, 2018. She was born on February 11, 1933 in Vanceburg, Kentucky and has resided in Elyria since 1954.
Laura initially moved from Kentucky to Mansfield, Ohio where she was employed at Barnes Pump. From there, she met and married Jim and they made their permanent home in Elyria. Laura was a loving homemaker. She enjoyed nurturing and raising a large family, cooking, hosting family dinners, and especially cherished time spent with her grandchildren. She and her husband also enjoyed buying and collecting antiques.
Laura is survived by her sons, James (Bonnie) of Kipton, Michael (Rebecca), and Carl; daughters, Janet (Geoff) Hanson and Amy Pence; daughter-in-law, Anne Pence, all of Elyria; grandchildren Lisa (Jon) Heyd, Stacie (Andy) Lehner, Sara (Jeff) Broussard, Phillip Pence, Cathy Pence, Elizabeth (Tony) Adams, Nicole (Jared) Hubicsak, Jacqueline (Ethan) Galyon, Jessica (Tyler) Perkins, and Lara Esparza; great-grandchildren Jonas, Jackson, and Elise; sisters Lorene, Lily, Carolyn, and Sharon; brother Jerrol.
She was preceded in death by her husband of almost 60 years, Jim in 2014; daughter Karen in 1985, son Phillip in 2002; parents Arthur “Les” and Nina Hall; brother Faron; sisters Virginia, Mary, and Helen.
Memorial contributions, if desired, can be forwarded to the American Diabetes Association, 4500 Rockside Road, #440, Independence, OH 44131.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 21 from 4-7pm at Busch Funeral Home, 114 Second Street, Elyria with a Memorial Service at 7pm. Inurnment will be at a future date at Butternut Ridge Cemetery, Eaton Township, Ohio.