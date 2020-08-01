Laura Carver

Laura Blazer Carver, 48, of Olive Hill, passed away Friday morning, July 31, 2020, at her home.
She was born October 27, 1971, in Franklin County, Ohio, a daughter of Linda McCormick Blazer of Olive Hill, and the late Joseph Blazer.
Laura was of the Christian faith and was a homemaker. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Richard Carver; two sons, Richard Lee Carver Jr. (Amy) and Nathan Allen Carver of Vanceburg; three daughters, Kayla Marie Sue Carver of Grayson, Aleshia Carver of Olive Hill, and Michell Dawn Carver of Vanceburg; three brothers, Johnathan Samuel Blazer (Stacey) of West Virginia, Joseph Blazer Jr. (Michelle) of Olive Hill, and Luke Anthony of Vanceburg; one sister, Angel Kay Stillwell (David) of Vanceburg; and nine grandchildren. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
Friends may call from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Globe Funeral Chapel at Olive Hill.
At Laura’s request there will be no service.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, we ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.