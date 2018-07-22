Laura Belle Setters, 88, of Vanceburg, passed away Saturday, July 21, 2018, at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio.
She was born October 29, 1930, in Lewis County, the daughter of the late Spence and Bessie Hicks Setters.
Laura attended the Vanceburg Church of God and enjoyed her birds and cats, shopping, and spending time with her friends.
Laura is survived by one nephew, Anthony Carrington of Vanceburg. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Willard Setters.
A graveside service will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 25, 2018 in Bethel Cemetery at Ribolt with Brother Ronnie Hall officiating.
Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg is caring for all arrangements.