Latest update from Governor includes reopening information

At the Capitol Saturday, Gov. Andy Beshear provided updates on Kentucky’s fight against COVID-19.
“Every day we need to make sure that we lift each other up,” Gov. Beshear said. “We need to encourage our neighbors around us.”
The Governor offered information regarding in-person worship services and new cases and reminded Kentuckians of this week’s updates on expanded testing and industry-specific guidance for staying healthy at work.
Case information
As of 5 p.m. Saturday, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 6,440 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 158 of which were newly confirmed Saturday.
“These new cases, they impact people of all ages,” Gov. Beshear said. “Thirty percent of all of our cases are between 20 and 40 years old. When you look at 40 to 70, it’s 46 percent of our cases. For those that think this just hits people in their 70s and older, that’s just 19 percent of our cases. It’s hitting everybody. So, let’s not let our guard down. Let’s make sure we are doing the right things to protect everybody.”
Unfortunately, Gov. Beshear also reported six new deaths Saturday, raising the total to 304 Kentuckians lost to the virus.
The deaths include a 63-year-old man from Jefferson County, a 92-year-old woman from Meade County, and 76- and 81-year-old men and 90- and 95-year-old women from Graves County.
At least 2,308 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus. For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.
Houses of worship can reopen
On Friday, Gov. Beshear previewed guidance to houses of worship on how to more safely hold in-person worship services starting May 20. In light of recent court rulings, which allow in-person services to resume immediately, the state is issuing that guidance today.
“I know some folks are ready to get back to in-person services, but we must remain vigilant against this virus,” Gov. Beshear said. “Places of worship should strongly consider continuing to offer alternative services. My family will continue worshiping virtually.”
If Kentuckians worship in person on Sunday, Gov. Beshear urged them to be careful and to take the steps to protect themselves and their families. The state’s complete guidance can be found at healthyatwork.ky.gov.
Testing expansion
This week, Gov. Beshear announced new partnerships with First Care Clinics and Bluewater Diagnostics Laboratory that will help Kentuckians get tested for COVID-19 at no cost before they go back to work, even if they do not have health insurance. For more information on the new partnerships, click here.
Information on how to register at more than 70 sites throughout the commonwealth can be found at kycovid19.ky.gov.
“We still have 150 spots in Corbin,” the Governor said. “The slots in Corbin are not filling up fast enough. This is an area where we need more tests and there haven’t been enough tests. You can sign up now. You can get that slot now. Please do.”
Healthy at Work
On Friday, Gov. Beshear outlined the requirements to begin reopening major segments of the economy and society including houses of worship, manufacturing, construction, government offices and agencies, retail and funeral services. The full plans for those entities to reopen is posted online at healthyatwork.ky.gov.
“Healthy at home has worked,” the Governor said. “And that’s not because it was a great plan. It’s because of what you the citizens of Kentucky were willing to do. You have saved lives. Each and every one of you who has made good decisions is a hero. Healthy at Work is a pretty intense set of guidelines, too, so if you can take that same commitment as Healthy at Home and put it to Healthy at Work then we can start restarting our economy gradually and in a safe way and not have to pause it. And not cause more spread of the virus.”
Gov. Beshear also announced that government offices and agencies can open on May 18 and funeral homes can open on May 20.
All businesses should follow the 10 rules of staying healthy at work as well as industry-specific guidance, which will be issued as soon as possible. See the full reopening schedule here.
This week, Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH) Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack also announced Health Care Reopening Phase 2 is beginning with outpatient and ambulatory surgery and invasive procedures.
All patients must have COVID-19 pre-procedure testing per professional association guidelines consistent with KDPH guidance. The 10 rules of reopening also apply, which include universal masking and personal protective equipment (PPE), closed common areas, along with requirements to follow specific procedure guidance.
Thank you
This week, Gov. Beshear thanked teachers, nurses and interpreters. Yesterday, he and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman thanked moms across the commonwealth ahead of Mother’s Day. Gov. Beshear also announced there will be no news conference on Sunday in honor of the holiday.
“We are very close to Mother’s Day, so happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there,” Gov. Beshear said.