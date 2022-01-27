Larry Smith Sr.

Larry James Smith Sr., 66, of Wallingford, passed away Monday, January 24, 2022, at Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville.
He was born on November 22, 1955, a son of Francis Gay Smith and the late Kenneth Earl Smith.
Larry enjoyed watching UK Basketball, spending time on his farm, going to flea markets and yard sales, and spending time with his family.
In addition to his mother, survivors include his loving wife of 30 years, Donna Sue Doyle Smith; two sons, Larry (Abbie) Smith Jr. of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, and Earl Ray (Maria Kay) Smith of Wallingford; three daughters, Melinda Michelle Wagner (Ricky Salvia) of Garrison, Megan Fulton of Greenup, and Nicole (Jason) Cunningham of Vanceburg; two brothers, Kerry (Janice) Smith and Michael (Celeste) Smith of Vanceburg; four sisters, Robin Hobbs of Vanceburg, Debbie Folden of New Boston, Ohio, Brenda (Tony) Scott and Linda (John) Hamilton, both of Vanceburg; 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
In addition to his father, Larry was preceded in death by a special brother-in-law, Frank Hobbs.
Services will be at Noon Friday, January 28, 2022, at Dickerson Funeral Home, 110 West Second Street in Vanceburg, with Bro. Joe Watson and Bro. Arthur Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasureville Cemetery in Fleming County.
Friends may visit after 10:00 a.m. Friday, January 28, 2022, at Dickerson Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Jeffrey Wagner, Blake Smith, Landen Folton, Terrence Smith, Brittany Wagner, Caleb Staggs, and Jason Doyle. Honorary pallbearers will be Sailor Smith, Kenny Smith, Brooklynn Smith, Dustin O’Neil, Ashley Staggs, Henry Staggs, Scarlett Staggs, Ollie Smith Landyn Wagner, McKenzie Cunningham, and Alliyah Dunn.
