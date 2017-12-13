Larry W. Mustard, 66, of Concord, passed away Tuesday December 12, 2017, at his home.
Larry was born in Lewis County February 26, 1951, to the late Ollie and Mabel Mae Tackett Mustard.
Larry worked for US Shoe in Vanceburg and later worked in the construction industry. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved to go searching for arrowheads in his spare time.
Larry was a veteran of the United States Army, in which he so proudly served in Vietnam.
Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Regina Evans Mustard, whom he married December 24, 1973; one son, Wayne (Tonya) Mustard of Toledo, Ohio; four grandchildren, Zachary Mustard, Michael Mustard, Terrence Mustard, and Tyler Mustard; and two brothers, Farrell Mustard of Vanceburg, and Dale (Lois) Mustard of Tollesboro.
A memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 18, 2017, at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg, with Bro. Eddie Stepp officiating.
Friends may call one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Military rites will be accorded by Monte Lewis Stamm VFW Post 5438 immediately following the service.
