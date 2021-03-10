Larry Burriss

Larry D. Burriss, 71, of Garrison, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021, at his home.
Larry was born at Black Oak on March 4, 1950, a son of the late Othiel “Jum” and Irene Lewis Burriss. Larry loved to hunt and be outdoors. He was a US Army veteran of the Vietnam War, in which he so proudly served. Larry would spend time with his late wife, Carla, watching old westerns on television. He worked as a certified welder for Johnson Control Company and the Qualex Company in Georgetown for more than 35 years.
After being away for over 30 years, Larry and Carla moved back to Lewis County in 2012 following their retirement retire.
Left to cherish Larry’s memories are a sister, Mildred Parnell of Mansfield, Ohio; a half-sister, Joyce (Danny) Cooley of Vanceburg; a brother, Glen (Bonnie) Burriss of Hillsboro; and two half-brothers, Kevin Burriss of Mt. Sterling, and Ronnie (Charlene) Burriss of South Shore. Several nieces and nephews also survive who will mourn his passing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Carla Adkins Burriss, on February 4, 2021; two sisters, Janet Meadows and Phylliss Burriss; and four brothers, Willard M. Burriss, Gene Burriss, Charles Burriss, and Nelson Burriss.
A graveside service will be at Noon Friday, March 12, 2021, in Waring cemetery at Garrison with Bro. John Byard officiating. Burial will follow.
Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m Friday, March 12, 2021, at Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg.
Military graveside rites will be accorded by the Monte Lewis Stamm VFW Post 5438 of Vanceburg.
Pallbearers will be Josh Underwood, Tom Oakley, Zane Willis, William McCleese, Jack McCleese, and Jason Underwood.
Condolences may be sent at www.gaydosfh.com.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, it is required for everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.