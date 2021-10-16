KY 8 east of Vanceburg will be closed Monday

State highway crews will temporarily close KY 8 near Vanceburg on Monday for drainage repairs.
On Monday, October 18, from about 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., KY 8 will be closed between the Vanceburg city limits and Dugan’s Curve while crews replace two drainage pipes under the highway.
The highway will be closed to all through traffic between Vanceburg and KY 3020 (Ronald Reagan Memorial Parkway). Motorists may detour using KY 59, KY 9 (AA Highway), and KY 3020 during the closure.
Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.