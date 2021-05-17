KSP investigating fatal Bath County collision

From a KSP release:
On May 16, 2021 at approximately 4:59 pm, Kentucky State Police, Post 8, Morehead received a call from the Bath County Dispatch for assistance with a two vehicle injury collision. The collision occurred on KY 11 in Bath County.
Through the investigation, investigators determined Brooklyn Townsend, 19 years of age from Sharpsburg was traveling south on KY 11 operating a 1999 Pontiac Grand Prix. Ms. Townsend lost control of her vehicle crossing the center line colliding with James Michael Bellamy, 48 years of age from Tollesboro. Mr. Bellamy was traveling north on KY 11 operating a 1999 Chevy Silverado.