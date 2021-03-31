KSP investigaing officer-involved shooting in Mason County

The Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 8, Morehead is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Monday, March 29 in Mason County.
According to a relase from KSP, at approximately 4:30 pm, a Fleming County Deputy attempted to stop a vehicle in which a male operator and female passenger appeared to be involved in a physical domestic violence altercation. The male subject exited the vehicle which led to a foot pursuit.
Upon catching the subject, the deputy and subject became involved in a physical struggle resulting in the deputy discharging his agency issued firearm striking the male subject. The subject was air lifted to the University of Cincinnati Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. The deputy was transported to Meadowview Regional Hospital where he was treated and released, according to the release.
At the request of the Fleming County Sheriff’s Department, Kentucky State Police, Post 8, Morehead is conducting an investigation into the incident. KSP has statewide jurisdiction and investigates officer-involved shootings throughout the commonwealth as requested by local law enforcement agencies, the release states.
To protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, it is KSP policy not to release any additional details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered. Timelines to complete investigations vary based on the complexity of the case.