Kim Lightner

Kimberly Lightner, 57 of Vanceburg, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021, at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio.
Kimberly was born in Lewis County on January 16, 1964, a daughter of the late Russell McClanahan and Martha Cooper McClanahan Moore.
Kim Enjoyed collecting angels and cardinals. She loved birds and loved to watch Law and Order on television. She enjoyed reading, hanging out, and spending time with family and friends.
Surviving Kimberly are her daughter, April Lightner of Vanceburg; her son, Travis Lightner of Vanceburg; one sister, Dotty Leugering of Florida; four grandchildren, Tiffany Hedge, Kylan Bailey, Riley Lightner, and Kobe Berry; nieces and nephew, Michael Goodwin of Greenup, Jessica McGowan of Garrison, and Kayla Erfuth of Mount Eden.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Terry Ray Lightner; a son, Terry Ray Lightner Jr.; two sisters, Elonda McClanahan and Sylvia Fryman; a brother, Larry McClanahan; and a grandson, Travis Ray Redden Lightner.
Services will be at Noon Thursday, January 21, 2021, at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg. Burial will be in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak.
Friends and family may call from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions we will be following all social distancing regulations and we ask that you wear a mask.