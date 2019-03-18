Kidnappng case bound over to grand jury

The cases against three Vanceburg residents charged with kidnapping for allegedly taking two children and traveling to Mexico have been bound over to the Lewis County Grand Jury.
Victor Carrington, 39, Kristy Carrington, 30, and Jay Thompson, 28, have each been charged with two counts of kidnapping a minor (class B felony).
The trio has been lodged in the Lewis County Detention Center without bond since they were returned on March 4.
Described as husband, wife and boyfriend by Vanceburg Police Lt. Joe Paul Gilbert, they allegedly left Vanceburg on Sunday, February 3, and traveled to Mexico in a rented vehicle with two children who are related to the Carringtons.