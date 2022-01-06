Kevin Erwin

Kevin Allen Erwin, 53, of Quincy, passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland.
He was born on July 25, 1968, a son of the late Gary Ray and Shirley Ann Stone Erwin.
Kevin was a member of St. Paul Church of Christ. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Ann McKenzie Erwin; a stepson, Adam Montgomery of Quincy; a stepdaughter, Sarah Montgomery of Quincy; and a sister, Marcia (Steven) Thomas of Vanceburg. A host of other family members and friends also survive who will sadly mourn his passing.
Arrangements are incomplete at Globe Family Funeral Chapel at Garrison.
Condolences may be sent at www.globefamilyfc.com.