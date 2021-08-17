Keresa Chatman

Keresa C. Chatman, 52, of Vanceburg, passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021, at her home.
Keresa was born in Lorain, Ohio, October 4, 1968, a daughter of Fonda Clark Griffitt and the late Edward Taulbee.
Keresa was a lifelong homemaker and member of Black Oak Church of God. She loved reading her Bible, going to church, and visiting with her family and friends. She also enjoyed listening to Christian music.
In addition to her mother, Fonda Clark (Junior) Griffitt of Vanceburg, survivors include a son, Michael Allen (Amber) Chinn Jr. of Vanceburg; four sisters, Cassondra (Douglas) Johnson and Lucinda Taulbee of Vanceburg, Kontrina (Mike) Ferguson of Pueblo, Colorado, and Saprena Cooley (Tammy) of Glasgow; one brother, Maneth Taulbee of Vanceburg; a stepbrother, Tony (Billie Jo) Griffitt of Mt. Crawford, Virginia; and two grandchildren whom she adored, Carissa Phillips and Keegan Smith. Several nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles also survive who will mourn her passing.
A graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 18, 2021, in Soldier Cemetery at Garrison with Bro. Clint Doolittle officiating.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is caring for all arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.