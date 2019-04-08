Headlines

Kenny Walters named executive director at LVCAP

April 8, 2019
Dennis K Brown
Kenny Walters has been named as the executive director for the Licking Valley Community Action Program.

The announcement came during a special board meeting Monday morning (4/8/19) at LVCAP offices in Flemingsburg.

“Kenny brings significant financial management, Community Action, and Head Start experience to his new role at Licking Valley,” said Lewis County Judge Executive Todd Ruckel, a member of the board of directors for LVCAP.

“His education and experience will be a terrific asset for us,” Ruckel added.

Walters will begin his new role leading the 185 employee, $8 million agency later this month.

LVCAP conducted a national search that resulted in a pool of 64 applications.

Walters, a Lewis County resident, was chosen after a rigorous interview process. 

