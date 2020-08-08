Kenneth Watson

Kenneth H. Watson, 79, of Wallingford, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020, at Pioneer Trace Nursing Home in Flemingsburg after an extended illness.
Kenneth was born in Lewis County November 9, 1940, a son of the late Hubert and Rachel Kegley Watson. He was a lifelong farmer and member of Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church. He enjoyed fishing and going on his ATV. Kenneth was the founder of Mud Lick Valley Raceway and loved spending time with his family.
Left to cherish Kenneth’s memories are his wife of 57 years, Janet Cropper Watson, whom he married April 6, 1963; three daughters, Kathy Livingood of Cynthiana, Karen (Darrell) Mineer of Mt. Carmel, and Kristi (Jeff) Riley of Morehead; one son, Kevin (Michelle) Watson of Foxport; his grandchildren, Heath Allen Mineer (Holly Wells), Andrea Livingood (Justin Doyle), Ariel Watson (Samuel Daniel), Devin Watson, and Jaxson Riley; one great-granddaughter, Abigail Doyle; three sisters, Vivian Lykins and Alma Gilbert of Vanceburg, and Doris Stamm of Oak Ridge; and three brothers, Frank Watson of Columbus, Ohio, Wendell Watson of Clintwood Virginia, and Earl Watson of Columbus, Ohio.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Geraldine Dewey.
A memorial service will be at Noon Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church with Bro. Layne Wagner officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church.
A private graveside service will be in Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association, 436 Kingswood, Lexington, KY 40502.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is caring for arrangements.
