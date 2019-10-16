Kenneth Throckmorton

Kenneth F. Throckmorton, 77, of May’s Lick, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Ft. Thomas.
He was born in Sardis on February 2, 1942, a son of the late Ellsworth and Hazel Chandler Throckmorton. Kenny was a dedicated Vehicle Enforcement Officer where he was retired after 32 years of service. He was a member of Sardis United Methodist Church and a Veteran of the US Army.
Survivors include a son Kenneth W. (Karen) Throckmorton of Maysville; two grandsons, Nathan Throckmorton and William Throckmorton; a sister, Evelyn Dugan of Maysville; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Dawn Hampton Throckmorton and two brothers, Charles Throckmorton and Gordon Throckmorton.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday, October 21, 2019, at Palmer Funeral Home and Crematory in May’s Lick with Dr. Mike Rice and Rev. Tony Liess officiating. Burial will follow in the Elizaville Cemetery with Funeral Details by Vehicle Enforcement Officers.
Visitation will be from Noon until 2:00 p.m. Monday, October 21, at the funeral home.
