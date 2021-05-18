Kenneth Rister

Kenneth Robert Rister, 70, of Garrison, passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland.
Kenneth was born in Ohio on September 12, 1950, a son of the late Willie and Betty Maynard Rister.
Kenneth was a hard-working lifelong farmer. He loved the outdoors and to go four wheeling with family and friends.
Survivors include his wife, Vicki Reffett Rister of Garrison; one son, William Robert Rister of South Shore; one brother, Charlie Rister of Ohio; and four sisters, Sheila (Mark) Jordan of Ohio, Anna Jewell of Greenup County, Daephine Spires and Ernestine Bloomfield, both of Ohio.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Wells, and a brother, Billie Ray Rister.
Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Wolfe Cemetery in Greenup County with Bro. Tony Corns officiating.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, we ask that everyone to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is caring for the family.