Kenneth Ray Adams, 67, of Vanceburg, passed away Friday morning, February 2, 2018, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.
He was born February 19, 1951, in Lewis County, a son of the late Grant and Ann Cooley Adams.
Kenneth loved being outdoors, watching NASCAR and spending time with his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Johnny Adams, Jimmy Adams, and Dickie Adams; and one sister, Marie Adams.
Kenneth is survived by his companion of 47 years, Sue Collins; two sons, Kenneth Ray Adams Jr. (Ruth Ann Cushard) and Robert Adams, all of Vanceburg,; and three sisters, Bonnie Sue Lykins, Geneva Adams, and Linda Lou Toller, all of Vanceburg. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, February 4, 2018, at Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Bro. Joe Watson officiating. Burial will follow in Adams Family Cemetery.
Friends may visit from Noon until 1:00 p.m. Sunday February 4, 2018, at Dickerson Funeral Home, 110 West Second Street in Vanceburg.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.