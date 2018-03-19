Kenneth “Toots” McCann, 79, passed away with his family by his side Saturday, March 17, 2018 at Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care.
Kenneth was born in Lewis County January 15, 1939, to the late Grover and Gladys Pollitt McCann.
He was retired from Moore & White Lumber Company after more than 25 years of service. He liked taking long walks and enjoyed hunting ginseng and mushrooms. Kenneth liked doing odd jobs of every type. He was of the Christian faith and was an avid collector of coins and miniature cars.
Survivors include two daughters, Regina (Kenneth) Hobbs and Lisa (Tony) Moore, both of Vanceburg; three sons, Kenny (Kathy) McCann and Steve McCann, both of Vanceburg, and Kevin McCann of Greenup; six brothers, Estill Gay (Bonnie) McCann, Tom (Janice) McCann, and Ed (Cora) McCann, all of Vanceburg, Wendell (Arlene) McCann of Tollesboro, Phil (Karen) McCann of Marion, Ohio, and Howard (Barbara) McCann of Dayton, Ohio; six sisters, Kathy (Bill) Williams of Olive Hill, Lula Mae (Mitchell) Ash and Vickie (Dennie) Beckett, both of Marion, Ohio, Debbie Stone of Gibraltar, Michigan, Bonita (Jim) Applegate of Tollesboro, and Carolyn Sue (Dave) Scott Seaman, Ohio; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by his wife, Florence Carolyn Jones McCann, in 2007; a daughter, Terra Kimbler; and two brothers, Harry Jack McCann and Bob McCann.
Services will be at Noon Wednesday, March 21, 2018, at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg, with Pastor Bob McCann officiating. Burial will follow in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak.
Visitation will be at the funeral home from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and from 8:00 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday.
Family members will serve as pallbearers.
Condolences may be sent at www.gaydosfh.com.