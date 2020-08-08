Kenneth Gibson

Kenneth R. Gibson, 87, of Quincy, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020, at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio, after an extended illness.
Kenneth was born in Amherstdale, West Virginia, May 2, 1933, a son of the late John and Esther Runyon Gibson.
Kenneth was a veteran of the United States Army, having served his country during the Korean Conflict. He was retired from the maintenance department at Dorcy International in Columbus, Ohio.
Left to cherish his memories are his nieces, Johannah (Chris) Cooper of Vanceburg, Jill (Craig) Massie of Portsmouth, Ohio, and Kelly Gibson of Ohio; nephews, Rafe Gibson (Lisa Clemons) of Quincy, and Scott Wheeler of West Mansfield, Ohio; his companion, Geneva Lewis of Vanceburg; friends, Linda Thayer, Kathy Lee, Brenda Kiser, Megan Johnson, Ronnie Johnson, and Joseph Kiser, who also will mourn his passing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen Gibson in 2002; a brother, James A. Gibson; and a sister, Thelma Arthur.
A graveside service will be at Noon Sunday, August 9, 2020, in the Methodist Cemetery at Quincy with Bro. Travis Cooper officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is caring for arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.