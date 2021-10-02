Kelly Johnson

Kelly Sue Johnson, 43, of Flemingsburg, passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Hospice of Hope in Maysville.
Born in Morehead on January 27, 1978, she was a daughter of David Buckler and Linda Nolen Buckler.
For 12 years Kelly worked for Fleming-Mason Energy as a member relations office assistant. She previously worked as an administrative assistant for the Fleming County judge executive.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her son, Brendon Johnson; her significant other, Dustin Jones; three siblings, JD (Nikki Walker) Buckler of Morehead, Mary Buckler of Flemingsburg, and Dawn Coffey of Columbus, Ohio; her maternal grandmother, Mary Richmond; her nieces and nephews, Nicole Reid, Brandi Reid, Gabby Buckler, Sirena Buckler, Ryan Stamper, and Brian Buckler; and many extended family members and friends.
Kelly was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Hobert “Shorty” Richmond; her paternal grandparents, John and Mary Buckler; and special coworkers, Angie Bussell and Duane Flora.
Services will be at 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home in Flemingsburg with Bro. Mike Ishmael officiating.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until the hour of services Tuesday at the funeral home.
Due to the increase of COVID-19, all in attendance are asked to wear face masks.
In place of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Cancer Care Club, PO Box 189, Flemingsburg, KY 41041, and Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, KY 41056.
