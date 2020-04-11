Kelly Harrison

Kelly Brent Harrison, 52, of Maysville, was found deceased at his home Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
Mr. Harrison was a car salesman for Dutch’s Chevrolet-Ford Dealership in Mt. Sterling and had worked for Brett McFarland Chevrolet-Buick for several years.
Kelly was a Christian and attended the CrossPointe Church in Tollesboro and Tollesboro United Methodist Church. He never met a stranger and cared deeply for people. Kelly was an avid animal lover and raised and bred AKC Registered Malamute, Husky and Collie breed dogs.
He loved to sell cars and make people happy and was also an avid UK Basketball fan. Kelly graduated from Tollesboro High School. He attended Eastern Kentucky University and Maysville Community College. He was very athletic and played basketball and baseball, and was an avid lover of sports. He enjoyed his life and was happy.
He was born in Maysville on April 15, 1967, a son of Anne M. Harrison-Mohnacsky (Gary) of Tollesboro and the late Charles Thomas Harrison.
In addition to his mother and stepfather, survivors include two daughters, Kathryn “Katie” Harrison of Maysville and Olivia Harrison of Lexington; his brother, Chris C. Harrison of Lexington; his stepsister, Penny Alexander (Larry) of Morehead; and his nephew, Christopher K. Harrison-Docks of Lexington.
He will also be greatly missed by other family members and many friends.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Paul Dugan.
Following the Executive Orders of Governor Beshear during the COVID-19 (Novel Corona) crisis, services will be held privately.
Arrangements are entrusted to Knox and Brothers Funeral Home in Maysville.
Memorials are suggested to CrossPointe Church, 2950 W. KY 10, Tollesboro, KY 41189, and Tollesboro United Methodist Church, 11196 KY 57, Tollesboro, KY 41189.
Condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com.