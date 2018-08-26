Kelly Dummitt arrested for alleged probation violations

Lewis County sheriff’s deputies arrested Kelly Dummitt early Sunday (8/26/18) on an arrest warrant from Greenup County after she allegedly violated conditions of her probation.
Dummitt, 20, narrowly avoided prison twice for her role in the September 2015 death of Mattie Conley of Greenup County.
An arrest warrant was issued a month ago on Dummitt, who pleaded guilty to reckless homicide and evidence tampering in Conley’s death.
She was arrested by Deputy Mark Sparks and lodged in the Lewis County Detention Center.