On Tuesday the late Keith Prater will be inducted into the Rowan County Senior High School Alumni Hall of Fame.
The induction ceremony will take place at Rowan County Senior High School’s Warren Cooper Gymnasium between the boys Vikings JV and Varsity basketball games. A reception will be held at the high school’s Viking Café at 6:00 p.m. January 30.
The boys’ Vikings basketball team had been scheduled to play an away game against Lewis County High School, which was where Prater was from and had taught and coached baseball prior to coming to Rowan County.
However, the Lewis County High School basketball team graciously agreed to switch locations, allowing Rowan County to honor Keith Prater’s memory at the induction ceremony and giving members from the Lewis County community the opportunity to witness the induction ceremony.