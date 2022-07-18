Kathy Kegley

Kathy Louise Kegley, 65, of Wallingford, passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville.
Born in Lewis County on March 28, 1957, she was a daughter of the late Charles Morgan and the late Artha Mae Fearin Morgan.
Kathy is survived by her husband of 49 years, Roger Kegley; her son, Jason (Michele) Kegley; two grandchildren, Morgan (Ryan) Meek and Matthew Kegley; and one great-grandchild, Raelynn Meek. Survivors also include six of her siblings, Arlene Wilson, Patricia (Howard) Owens, Leona (Rudy) Stamm, Randy (Shannon) Morgan, Timmy (Linda) Morgan, and Doug Morgan, and many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.
In addition to her parents, Kathy was preceded in death by two of her brothers, Harry Morgan and Glen Morgan, and one of her sisters, Sharon Morgan.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home in Flemingsburg with Bro. Joe Watson officiating.
Kathy will be laid to rest in Esham Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of services Wednesday at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the funeral home to help offset funeral expenses.
