Kathy Heater

Kathy L. Heater, 61, of Tollesboro, passed away Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio.
Kathy was born at Vanceburg on January 8, 1961, a daughter of the late Earl and Marjorie Chinn Lykins.
Kathy worked at Pinnacle Bank in Vanceburg for over 24 years. She was a homemaker and loved chatting on the phone with her family. She also liked to play on her tablets. She attended Southern Manor Baptist Church where she was baptized. Kathy adored her grandchildren, spending as much time as she could with them.
Left to cherish Kathy’s memories are two sons, Chad Heater and Josh Heater (Jessica) of Garrison; a sister, Jackie (Michael) Howard of Vanceburg; two brothers, Michael (Vickie) Lykins and Dusty (Lynn) Lykins of Vanceburg; and four grandchildren, Jason Heater, Caleb Heater, Destiny Ruggles, and Travis Ruggles. Many other relatives and friends also survive who will mourn her passing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Jason Heater; two sisters, Rebecca Stafford and Lisa Meadows; two brothers, Donald Lykins and Ronald Lykins; and a daughter-in-law, Melissa Heater.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Bro. Joe Watson officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of services Saturday at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg.
Pallbearers for will be Codi Chapman, Michalin Chapman, Cole Lykins, Randy Lykins, Ronnie Lykins, and Isaiah Hobbs.
