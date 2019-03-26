Kathy S. Hardy, 65, of Vanceburg, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Lewis County as the result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Kathy was born in Portsmouth, Ohio, November 2, 1953, the daughter of the late Leo and Wilma Lewis Cooper Goodwin.
She had worked in the office of Lewis County Circuit Clerk for the past 45 years, holding the office of Lewis County Circuit Clerk since 1994.
Kathy was an avid UK basketball fan. She loved going out on her boat and camping with her friends and family. She was a long-time treasurer of the Monte Lewis Stamm VFW Post 5438 of Vanceburg. Kathy was a 1971 graduate of Lewis County High School. She loved her family and adored being with her grandchildren.
Survivors include two sons, Chris (Tammy) Hardy and David (Melissa) Hardy both of Vanceburg; three grandchildren, Haley Hardy, Dylan Hardy, and Austin Hardy; three step-grandchildren, Kaylee Hibbs, Lexie Cooper, and Ian Cooper; and her special friend, Larry Logan of Vanceburg. Several cousins also survive who mourn her passing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, John W. Cooper.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Jason Lykins officiating. Burial will follow Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, and from 8:00 a.m. until the time of services Friday at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg.
Pallbearers will be Chad Sizemore, Dylan Hardy, Ian Cooper, Terrance Smith, Larry Logan, and Lanny Thornsberry.
Honorary pallbearers will be Rick Switzer, Austin Hardy, Haley Hardy, Kaylee Hibbs, and Lexie Cooper.
Condolences may be sent at www.gaydosfh.com.