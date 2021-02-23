Karina Ilhardt

Karina Arabella Ilhardt, 19, of Lexington, passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021, at her home.
She was born August 18, 2001, in Mason County, a daughter of Christopher David Ilhardt of Tollesboro, and Rebecca Ann McCann of Versailles.
Karina enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially with her dog Leo, going out to eat, shopping and fishing.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by one brother, Gunnar Issak McCann of Versailles, and two sisters, Kelsey Rose Hatton of Lebanon, and Kristen Michelle Proctor of Carrollton. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, February 26, 2021, at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services with Bro. Phil Cropper officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery at Ribolt.
Friends may visit from Noon until 1:00 p.m. Friday, February 26, 2021, at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 11918 KY 57 at Tollesboro.