Juvenile charged in making online threat against LCHS

School and law enforcement officials are investigating a second incident on Friday that resulted in charges being filed against a juvenile.
LCHS Principal Jack Lykins said school officials were notified Friday afternoon as students were being dismissed that a threatening post against Lewis County High School had been made on social media.
He said a student at the school had seen the online Instagram post and alerted school officials.
Through the investigation of the incident, School Resource Officer Tommy Flannigan and Lewis County Sheriff’s Deputies determined the post was made by a 14-year-old who is not enrolled in the Lewis County School District.
The identified juvenile was located and charged in connection with making the threat. He was lodged in a juvenile facility after being charged, according to a sheriff’s department spokesman.
Lykins emphasized that in both situations students were never in danger or at risk.
He said all comments and online posts in reference schools to will be taken seriously and added all appropriate response measures will be taken in such matters.
The following is the content of the letter by Lykins in response to the event:
“Yesterday afternoon at bus dismissal time, a student brought to our attention an Instagram post from earlier in the day.
“School Resource Officer (SRO) Tom Flannigan immediately began working with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) to investigate and gather information/evidence.
“Through this investigation, law enforcement was able to determine that an online threat was made against Lewis County High School by a juvenile who is not enrolled in Lewis County Schools. Charges were filed by the SRO and LCSD.
“We would like to thank the parents and students who had the courage to step forward and report both incidents that occurred yesterday. Through both situations, students were never in danger or at risk.
“Lewis County school administrators have continued to work with the Kentucky Center for Safe Schools on improving our school safety and communication.
“The Kentucky Center for Safe Schools recommends that parents and students help in the following ways:
• You can talk with your children about the seriousness of these issues and the importance of school safety.
• You can continuously monitor your children’s online activity.
• You can report all suspicious activity to the school or local law enforcement.
“Thank you for your continued support of Lewis County High School.
Sincerely,
Jack Lykins
Lewis County High School Principal”