Justin Gee

Justin Morgan Gee, 33, of Tollesboro, formerly of Lawrenceburg, husband of Brittany Bonner Gee, passed away Monday, July 11, 2022, at Tollesboro.
Born on October 15, 1988 in Lexington, Justin was a son of Richard Gee and Kathy Whitaker Gee of Lawrenceburg.
Justin was a 2007 graduate of Anderson County High School and attended Eastern Kentucky University. He received certification as a lineman and truck driver from Ashland Community College. He currently worked as a maintenance mechanic at Toyo Seat USA in Flemingsburg. An important part of his recovery was in part due to Genesis and the Isaiah House. A member of CrossPoint Community Church in Maysville, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and especially loved his family and being a “Girldad.”
Including his wife Brittany and parents Richard and Kathy, survivors include two daughters, Payton Olivia and Paisley Grace, and a brother, Ben (wife Cindy) Gee of Lake Worth, Florida.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, RT and Mae Gee, and Stanley and Hilda Whitaker.
A time of visitation will be Friday, July 15, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. followed by the service beginning at 1:00 p.m. at Ritchie and Peach Funeral Home in Lawrenceburg. Chaplain Carl Roth will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Lawrenceburg Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Aaron Evans, Bryan Bonner, Hunter Bonner, Andrew Hager, Michael Warfield, and Matt Fint. Honorary pallbearers will be Jason Sparrow, Sharon Sparrow, Nancy Brown, Michael Lowery, Chris Chadwell, Tristan Gee, and Ryan Norbury.
Memorials are suggested to Isaiah House Treatment Center, PO Box 188, Willisburg, KY 40078.
