Justin D. Johnson, 28, of Vanceburg, passed away in March 2017.
Justin was born in Portsmouth, Ohio, August 23, 1988, to Jackie Lee Johnson II of Vanceburg and Carolyn Ann Cooley Heddleston of Sharpsburg.
Justin worked as a tree trimmer as a foreman for Schultz Enterprises. He was of the Christian faith. He was most recently a stay-at-home Dad caring for his young son, Justin Johnson, whom he referred to as “Little Man.”
In addition to his parents and son, Justin is survived by his companion, Nichole Gilliam of Vanceburg; two sisters, Kayla Bloomfield of Vanceburg and Brooklyn Johnson of Portsmouth, Ohio; and two brothers, Ryan Bloomfield and Shawn Tylor Johnson, both of Vanceburg. Also surviving are several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews who will mourn his passing.
Justin was preceded in death by a brother, Jackie Lee Johnson III, maternal grandparents Ethel and Theodore Cooley; paternal grandparents Jackie and Linda Johnson; and a niece, Kaden Paige Johnson.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 1, 2017, at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg with Pastor Joe Watson officiating. Burial will follow in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak.
Friends and family may call from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Gaydos Funeral Home to help defray funeral expenses.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.gaydosfh.com.