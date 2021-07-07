Junior Henderson, 74, of Tollesboro, passed away Monday, July 5, 2021, at his home.
He was born January 13, 1947, in Lewis County, a son of the late Fred and Opal Flack Henderson.
Junior attended Happy Hollow Church and enjoyed going to church, visiting with family and being outdoors.
Junior is survived by several nieces and nephews, whom he loved with all his heart and they loved him. He will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his lifelong companion, Anita Morgan; seven brothers, Harland Henderson, Asberry Henderson, Charles Henderson, Ancil Henderson, Adrian Henderson, Shelby Henderson, and Harry Wood Henderson; and three sisters, Jeanette Henderson, Rayetta Dyer, and Ella Mae Hamlin.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Happy Hollow Church with Bro. Ralph Hayslip officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Tabor Cemetery at Ribolt.
Friends may visit from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Happy Hollow Church.
Pallbearers will be Randy Henderson, Mark Henderson, Adrian Henderson, Keith Bloomfield, Donnie Dyer and Jerry Walker.
Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services is caring for all arrangements.