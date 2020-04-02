July Celebration is planned for September

While Independence Day may be three months away, the disruption caused by COVID-19 will make the local official observation of our country’s independence will make it even longer.
Vanceburg Mayor Dane Blankenship said the city’s annual July Celebration will be tentatively moved to Labor Day weekend, September 4 and 5.
Blankenship said the decision to change the dates of the celebration was not made lightly and wants to allow plans to be made now that are much less likely to be changed because of the COVID-19 issue.
“I felt it was in the best interest of all concerned to schedule the celebration later in the year for several reasons,” Blankenship said.
“Right now is the time of year we would be scheduling entertainment and food vendors for July 4th,” he said. “If we try to do that now, there is a good chance the celebration would have to be cancelled.”
“By scheduling the celebration September, there is a greater chance we will be able to continue as scheduled and not have to try to reschedule or cancel altogether,” he added.
For information concerning the celebration, call the Vanceburg Mayor’s Office at 606-796-3044.
