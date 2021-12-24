Julie Forman

Julie Lynn Forman, 50, of Lanesville, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at her home.
Julie was born at Portsmouth, Ohio, on March 30, 1971, a daughter of George and Nancy Patton Howell of Tollesboro.
Julie worked as a manager for Holiday Inn in Corydon, Indiana. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them.
In addition to her parents, those left to cherish her memories are a daughter, Brodie Forman of Lanesville, Indiana; a stepdaughter, Katie (Jeremy) Cooper of Vanceburg; a brother, William (Shawnda) Howell of Maysville; her companion, Jeff Forman of Corydon, Indiana; a grandson, Lawson Cooper; a niece, Harper Howell; Aunt Kathy and Uncle Jerry Fannin, Aunt Betty and Uncle Bill Bradford. Many other friends and relatives also survive who will mourn her passing.
She was preceded in death by an aunt, Diana Patton, on December 16, 2019.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, December 27, 2021, at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg, with Pastor Tom Cox Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Esham Cemetery at Petersville.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of services Monday at Gaydos Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Bill Howell, Michael Bentley, Chris Campbell, Kevin Campbell, Jerry Fannin, and Justice Campbell.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.