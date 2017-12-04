Judy L. Weddington, 70, of Elyria, Ohio, passed away Monday, November 27, 2017, in St. Paul, at her sister’s home surrounded by her brothers and sisters.
Judy was born October 23, 1947, in Elliott County, to the late Bernis and Margie May Weddington. Judy was an insurance agent and with her husband owned an agency until their retirement. Judy loved coming home to Kentucky to play golf and spend time with her family.
Surviving are her husband, Joe Nemeth of Elyria, Ohio; two sisters, Patty Weddington of Garrison and Carol Smith of St. Paul; five brothers, Harvey (Nancy) Weddington of Vanceburg, Chris (Lisa) Weddington, Dennis (Debbie) Weddington of Garrison, Greg (Kim) Weddington of Lucasville, Ohio and Bob (Renee) Weddington of Greenup County.
She was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Roy Smith.
Judy will be laid to rest beside her parents in Lewis County Memory Gardens at a later date. Crockett L. Reed Funeral Home in South Shore, is in charge of the arrangements. There will be no visitation or services.