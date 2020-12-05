Judy Lynn Burriss, 52, of South Shore, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020, at Portsmouth Health and Rehabilitation in Portsmouth, Ohio.
She was born March 12, 1968, in Scioto County, Ohio, a daughter of the late Charles and Linda Ann Chinn Burriss.
Judy enjoyed spending time with her family.
Judy is survived by one son, Odie Burriss of Vanceburg; three sisters, Gloria Gilliam (Curtis) of South Shore, Deborah Knell of Olive Hill, and Stephanie Burriss of Cullman, Alabama; a half-brother, Jonathan Burriss of Petersville; and a half-sister, Amy Blevins of Vanceburg. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly mourn her passing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Frances Chinn, and paternal grandparents, Jum and Eileen Burriss.
A private graveside service will be Monday, December 7, 2020, in Black Oak Cemetery with Bro. Tony Corns officiating.
Globe Family Funeral Chapel in Garrison will be caring for all arrangements.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, we ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.