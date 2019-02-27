Judith Ann Mason, 77, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Maysville Nursing and Rehabilitation following an extended illness.
She was born at Maysville October 9, 1941, to the late Franklin and Mary Fearis Sweet.
Judith was a lifelong homemaker and farmer. She loved gardening and canning the crops she grew. She was very fond of flowers.
Survivors include three sons, Todd (Brooke) Mason of Tollesboro, Russell Mason and Leonard (Paula) Mason both of Vanceburg; a sister, Betty Groh of Ripley, Ohio; a brother, Robert Sweet of Tollesboro; three grandchildren, Leonard Mason Jr., Bentley Graham Mason and Tanner Mason; and two great-grandchildren, Zoey Layne Mason and Zayden Lucas Mason.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Shelby Mason in 2018; a grandson, Avery Carter Mason; and two sisters, Sue Scott and Ada Ruth Moyer.
Graveside services will be at Noon Friday, March 1, 2019, at the Ebenezer Cemetery with Bro. John Byard officiating. Burial will follow in Ebenezer Cemetery.
Family members will serve as pallbearers.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is in charge of arrangements.
